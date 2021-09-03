Mumbai: 100+ COVID-19 cases in western suburbs over past week

Mumbai: There has been a marked rise in the daily cases this week, in several civic wards of Mumbai.

According to the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, K west (Andheri west, Juhu, Vile Parle), R central (Borivli), R south (Kandivli) and P north (Malad) have recorded a surge in cases. In the last one week, almost all of these wards recorded 100-plus cases, with 20-25 cases reported each day.

Earlier in August, this number was at 10-15 per day. But since the easing of restrictions, it appears that the figures have risen by at least 20 per cent in each of these wards.

Between August 27 and September 2, the R south ward recorded 158 cases, with the highest tally of 37 being reported on September 2.

According to Assistant Municipal commissioner and in-charge of RS ward Sandhya Nandedkar, most of the cases are being reported from residential pockets in Kandivli east and west.

“Since cases started to rise, we have increased testing and currently, fever camps are being conducted in many residential areas, due to which the daily case tally has also risen marginally,” Nandedkar said.

However, Dr Prithviraj Chouhan, in-charge of K west (KW) ward, said that the increase in the number of cases is not very high, considering the heavy population in his ward.

“The rise in KW ward has not been very high, compared to its population density. Most days, we are recording 25 cases on an average and only once or twice have we crossed the 30-mark,” said Chouhan.

In contrast, the K east ward has recorded a steep rise in cases. In August, this ward had reported cases in single digits on several days. A senior ward official said that now, many people are confusing Covid-19 symptoms with those of the flu and viral infection.

The H west ward, which includes the upscale Bandra and Pali Hill areas, has also recorded a surge. According to civic officials, most of the cases are being reported in buildings, while the slums are not affected.

“There is an upward trend overall in the city, so the same has happened in Bandra as well. Mostly, the spread is being caused with people due to the unlocking,” said Asif Zakaria, the ward corporator.

The P north ward (Malad), which has the lowest growth rate amongst all the 24 municipal wards, has also recorded 95 cases in just seven days.

“We have sealed floors in many buildings due to rise in infections in the last one week and will be conducting tests and fever camps in these buildings. That will give us a clear idea about the reason for the spread,” a ward official said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani has said that in the festive season ahead, cases may rise at a higher rate over the next few days.

“Cases are clearly rising as there are no strict restrictions in the city now. Also, there has been an increase in the number of tests being conducted owing to the surge in several wards,” Kakani said.

WARDS WITH HIGH NO. OF CASES (August 27-September 1)

R South (Kandivli) - 158

R Central (Borivli) - 158

H west (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz) - 118

K East (Andheri east) - 100

P North (Malad) - 95

P South (Goregaon) - 85

R North (Dahisar) - 78

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:34 PM IST