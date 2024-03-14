Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Boy Raped By 3 Other Minor Boys | Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped by a group of three minor boys. The matter first surfaced on Wednesday when the victim boy was facing difficulties with sitting on a chair, which a neighbour woman noticed.

Details of case

The woman told the boy’s parents about the same, and the parents asked the boy which is when he opened up about the horrifying details. The parents, alarmed and angry, rushed to the Pant Nagar police station where they met the senior police inspector Rajesh Kevale, and narrated about it, and so did the minor boy.

According to the boy, the three boys in his school, who also lives in the same neighbourhood, took turns and brought him to their houses, where they raped him. It started almost a month ago, and the boys allegedly first only undressed the victim, which then progressed to sexually assaulting him and later they raped him.

The parents of the victim had noticed the victim’s change of behaviour, he would keep to himself, eat less food, and interact less, but they assumed it was due to academic stress.

Case registered

A case was registered at the police station, and the victim’s statement was recorded while subsequently a team was deployed to their area, in Ghatkopar. The three boys, ages 12, 15 and 16, were detained by the police, and their respective parents were called to the police station.

Their parents said they had “no idea” what their boys do once they leave home for school and tuition, and as they are out for work, these boys usually hang out at each other’s place after school hours.

The victim’s parents were even more shocked as they had known the three boys since they were little. All four grew up playing with each other in the neighbourhood, the police said. Since the boys were all minors, they could not be arrested, hence were taken to Dongri Juvenile Court on Thursday.

In the FIR, the trio has been slapped with charges of 377 (unnatural sex), and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

At Dongri Court, they were given cash bail of Rs 4,000 each and sent home with parents with assurance of counselling since they have no criminal history.