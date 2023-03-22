 Mumbai: 1 held for issuing death threat in gangster Javed Chikna’s name
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested one person for issuing a phone threat in the name of Javed Chikna, an absconding accused in the 1993 bomb blasts. In 2016, the accused, Yakir Sajjad Hussain, 60, demanded Rs1.5 crore from the complainant, who refused to conduct business with him. Hussain, a resident of Andheri, threatened to kill the complainant after suffering losses.

Complainant runs his business in Kuwait

The agency said that the complainant runs his business in Kuwait and was asked by Hussain to become his partner. However, he refused after learning about Hussain’s alleged illegal activities, for which he was threatened in 2017. The complainant had then approached the Thane police.

Later on Sept 17, 2022, the complainant again received a call purportedly from an associate of Javed Chikna, who lives in Dubai. The caller accused him of losses Hussain had suffered and demanded Rs1.5 crore. On Sept 26, the complainant returned to Mumbai and approached the crime branch. The police said that it needs to be investigated if Chikna is in contact with Hussain.

Another official said that the accused used several international SIM cards to threaten the complainant and these cards are being traced.

