Mulund SRA Project Under Scanner After Illegal Occupation Found In Under-Construction Building; FIR Registered | Representative image

Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has flagged alleged illegal occupation at the under-construction Veer Sambhaji Nagar SRA Co-operative Housing Society building in Mulund after an inspection found several people residing on its first and second floors despite the structure lacking statutory permission for occupation.

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The Mulund police subsequently booked Mahesh Madival, a member of the housing society, and other unidentified persons following a complaint by Vilas Shantaram Gondhali, 48, site manager with B Right, which is overseeing the redevelopment project on behalf of Farewell Real Estate Pvt Ltd. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the redevelopment project was awarded to Sai Construction in 2011. The developer constructed a 10-storey structure but left the project incomplete. Farewell Real Estate took over the stalled redevelopment in 2017. The project remains under construction and has not received occupation or completion certificates or other permissions.

The SRA’s executive engineer informed the company that SRA officials, BMC’s Tward and Mulund police inspected the site on June 25 and found alleged illegal occupants. Complaints of unlawful activities on the premises were also received from local residents.

An internal inquiry subsequently alleged that Madival had constructed an unauthorised residential unit on the first floor and was living there with others. He allegedly created additional units on the second floor without approval, rented them to unidentified occupants and collected rent. Further investigation is underway.