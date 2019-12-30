Mulayam Singh Yadav fine, discharged from hospital

Mumbai: Three days after being treated for a stomach infection, Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been discharged from a city hospital on Sunday evening.

According to HRN Reliance Hospital, Mulayam was admitted on December 26 after he complained of abdomen pain. The 80-year-old leader, who is also a former defence minister, came to the hospital here three days ago on the advice of family doctors.

“It is not for the first time that he suffered from an abdominal pain. Earlier, in November and June this year, he was admitted in Lucknow and Gurgaon hospitals for a similar ailment. After the advice of family doctors, we decided to bring him to a private hospital in Mumbai for treatment,” said a source.

Senior doctors said that he was under observation from the time he was admitted in the hospital. “We discharged him after all health parameters were found to be normal and he responded to medication properly,” said a hospital source.

Earlier on December 20, he was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow as he had a bleeding nose. He underwent a surgery and was discharged after the treatment.