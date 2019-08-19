Mukesh Ambani, Big B contribute to CM relief fund

Mumbai: After the president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Cine Sena, Ameya Khopkar, blasted Bollywood for turning its back on the flood-affected in Maharashtra, unlike their Marathi counterparts who were the first to take the initiative for relief, on Monday, it was learnt that superstar Amitabh Bachchan has committed Rs 51 lakh. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted his thanks to both on Monday afternoon. "Thank you Amitabh Bachchan ji for your gesture of coming forward & contributing ₹51,00,000 towards CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods. This will inspire many to help & contribute in our rehabilitation efforts for flood affected dists like Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara. @SrBachchan," tweeted Fadnavis.

Marathi actor Deepali Sayyad has, under the aegis of the Sayyed Foundation, promised to arrange the marriages of 1,000 girls. Also, she will open fixed deposit accounts of Rs 50,000 for each of these girls. Earlier, actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh had contributed Rs 25 lakh for flood relief.