'Mujhe Badnaam Mat Karo': Mumbai Man Defends Viral Gateway Of India Sea Jump, Says It Was Part Of Rescue Efforts

A video showing a Mumbai resident diving into the Arabian Sea near the Gateway of India has gone viral, drawing both criticism and support across social media platforms. The clip captures Nazim Shaikh standing near the waterfront before performing a backflip into the sea, disappearing beneath the water briefly before resurfacing and swimming through rough waves.

Many viewers initially believed the jump was a risky stunt filmed for social media attention, especially because it took place at one of Mumbai's busiest tourist attractions.

Social media calls the jump reckless

The video quickly triggered concern among internet users, with several warning that such acts could encourage dangerous imitation or lead to serious accidents.

“Next time you'll appear in headlines. Don’t be stupid,” one user commented, while another described the dive as “reckless.”

Critics pointed out that the waters around the Gateway of India can be unpredictable due to tides, currents, and changing sea conditions, making such jumps extremely hazardous.

Nazim Shaikh responds to the backlash

Following the criticism, Shaikh released another video explaining the circumstances behind the now-viral clip. Responding to a fellow content creator who had publicly criticised him, he urged people not to judge the situation based solely on a few seconds of footage.

According to Shaikh, the dive was not intended as a stunt or a bid for online popularity. Instead, he said he frequently enters the sea in the area while assisting people who get into trouble in the water.

Claims of rescue work near the waterfront

Shaikh stated that he has been involved in rescuing people near the Gateway of India for several years. He also claimed that local Mumbai Police personnel are aware of his rescue activities and encouraged sceptics to visit the location and speak with people familiar with his work.

While his claims have not been independently verified in the viral videos themselves, Shaikh maintained that the clip circulating online lacked the full context of what had happened.

He appealed to viewers not to form conclusions from a short video without understanding the complete story behind it.

Public opinion shifts after clarification

After Shaikh shared his explanation, several social media users softened their criticism and praised his alleged efforts to help others.

“You are doing good work bro,” one person wrote.

Others described him as courageous and expressed admiration for his willingness to risk his own safety in rescue situations. One commenter added that they respected him for the number of lives he claimed to have saved.