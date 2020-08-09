Thane: Mudslide halts traffic on Mumbra bypass road

Thane: The traffic along the Mumbra bypass road disrupted after a minor mudslide on Saturday evening following continuous rainfall. However, no one was injured in the incident.

A team of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot with dumper and JCB to remove the rocks from the road."Following the continuous rainfall, a minor part of mud along the Mumbra bypass flown off with the rainwater on the bypass road. The big rocks with mud came rushing down on the road, blocking the route for the vehicles passing by," said an official from RDMC, Thane.

"It was cleared by evening, leading to smooth flow of traffic on Mumbra bypass road. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident," added RDMC official.In the last 10 hours, the Thane city has received 14.45 mm rainfall, while till now Thane has recorded total rainfall of 2108.83 mm.

"Today, tree fall incidents were reported from three to four locations in Thane city, while the collapse of electrical cable on a four-wheeler was reported from Lokmanya Nagar. However, no casualty or injury was reported from any of these incidents," added an official from RDMC, Thane.