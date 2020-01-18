MU to construct sub-centres to reduce workload, says Samant, Higher and Technical Education minister

Mumbai: In an attempt to reduce the load of examinations and assessment work, the state higher and technical education minister, Uday Samant, has directed the Mumbai University (MU) to construct sub-centres at Ratnagiri, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Thane and Kalyan districts. These sub-centres will be constructed in places where the university owns additional place apart from the academic buildings.

The MU authorities raised the issue of lack of space for online assessment as there are over two lakh students in Mumbai alone, amounting to a large number of answer scripts during the exams. Samant responded, “The university should begin the construction of sub-centres in these districts on a priority basis where they have additional space. It will help them reduce the workload and speed up the assessment process. Every sub-centre should have a director and facilitator to manage daily functioning.”

In addition, the state higher education department will provide funds through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for the repair of the university buildings. According to Samant, a new building will be occupied as examination centre for the MU and an inquiry initiated in the misuse of university property.

MU teachers claimed there are vacant posts of principals in colleges affiliated to the university. Ela Dedhia, a senior teacher, said, “The university has not hired full-time principals in colleges. There are in-charge principals who do not have the authority to take all administrative decisions. The academic year is affected as there is no set schedule to conduct internal examinations for first year (FY) and second year (SY) students.”

Vacant posts of principals in all colleges affiliated to the MU will be filled on a priority basis, as directed by the state. Samant said, “The university should check their roster and appoint full-time principals in all vacant posts in degree colleges. In the Konkan region, the university should formulate curriculum which focuses on fruit production, fisheries and food management which can create employment opportunities for students with a practical focus.”