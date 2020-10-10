MTDC & MCA sign MoU for Wankhede Stadium safari for tourists and cricket fans

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Tourism Development Corporation, in the presence of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and his deputy Aditi Tatkare, has signed an MoU with the Mumbai Cricket Association for the Wankhede Stadium experience tour.

“This stadium is not just a place for fans, but devotees of cricket as well. We intend to make this pilgrimage to Wankhede, a moment to remember happily for life,’’ said Aaditya. Free Press Journal wrote recently about the state government’s proposal.

Free Press Journal first reported on September 28 on the state government’s move to launch a stadium safari for the tourists and cricket fans.

Tourism Department Principal Secretary Valsa Nair Singh told Free Press Journal, ‘’MTDC and Mumbai Cricket Association in the MoU have agreed to work together for promoting cricket-based tourism. Details of the terms are being worked out. No date has been decided yet.’’

The state government’s move comes close on the heels of its decision to promote Caravan Tourism in the state.

Tourists and cricket lovers will be able to enjoy a unique experience by visiting the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Tourist Department officer said the stadium was built in 1975 and the first Test match was played there between India and West Indies. It is the home ground for the Mumbai Indians in IPL and Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team.

After opening up the stadium for this purpose, MCA may set up a museum of ‘Indian Cricket emanating from Mumbai.’