MSRTC workers protest: Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte denied bail

Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, arrested recently for instigating MSRTC workers who protested outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence, was denied bail by a Girgaum magistrate court on Saturday.

Opposing his bail application, prosecutor Pradip Gharat had argued that Sadavarte has been booked for a serious offense among others, the punishment for which is life imprisonment and hence, that he is not entitled for bail.

The prosecution also pointed out that Sadavarte’s wife, who is also booked in the case is absconding and if the advocate is released on bail, it could affect the investigation. The advocate’s bail was rejected by Metropolitan Magistrate JC Yadav of the Girgaum magistrate court.

Though Sadavarte was not present at the protest site, he was booked for allegedly instigating the workers he claims to represent. Over 100 MSRTC workers had been taken into custody, and arrested from the protest site. A detailed order is yet to be made available.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:56 PM IST