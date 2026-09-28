MSRTC To Go Fully Electric By 2037, Around 5,000 New Diesel Buses To Be Last Additions To Maharashtra Fleet | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plans to make its entire fleet electric by 2037, with around 5,000 new diesel buses expected to be the last such buses added to its fleet, Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said on Sunday.

Fleet Modernisation Drive

The announcement was made during the 312th meeting of the MSRTC board. The corporation currently has around 14,000 buses, including nearly 1,100 electric buses. Around 5,000 older buses will be phased out and scrapped as they complete their permitted operational life.

As part of the transition, MSRTC will from 2027 begin converting buses that have completed seven to eight years of service into electric buses in a phased manner. At the same time, new e-buses will be procured based on passenger demand. The move is aimed at reducing the corporation’s dependence on diesel and lowering fuel and operating costs.

Charging network to be expanded

The shift to an all-electric fleet will also require a major expansion of charging infrastructure at MSRTC depots. Officials plan to develop charging stations, electrical infrastructure and other technical facilities alongside the procurement of e-buses.

The corporation will prepare depot-wise plans so that the expansion of the electric fleet and charging network can progress together. MSRTC said electric buses have an expected operational life of around 20 years, compared with around 15 years for diesel buses.

“ST is a public service that connects every village in Maharashtra. While modernising it, environmental responsibility is equally important. We are working in a planned manner to make the entire ST fleet electric by 2037,” Sarnaik said.

The transition, however, will be a significant operational exercise for the state transport undertaking, which runs services across urban, rural and remote areas. Ensuring adequate charging facilities and maintaining service reliability will be crucial as the number of electric buses increases.

Sarnaik said the traditional red buses would eventually become the state’s “e-Lalpari”, with Maharashtra aiming to build an environmentally friendly public transport model.

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