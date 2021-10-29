Mumbai: MSRTC stir cripples public bus services in state

The services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were badly hit across the state due to a ‘spontaneous’ agitation by its employees over their various demands, including DA merger with salary, officials said. The bus operations at several depots of the state-run transport undertaking, including at Mumbai Central, where the MSRTC’s headquarters is located, were stopped in support of the agitation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:58 AM IST