MSRTC Protest: Gunaratna Sadavarte's driver among five held on Tuesday

The Gamdevi police investigating the protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence have arrested five more persons including the driver of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who was arrested for allegedly instigating the protest. The police on Tuesday produced a total of nine accused before the court including the five fresh arrests and four Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees who were arrested earlier.

A violent protest took place outside the Silver Oak residence of Pawar on Friday, the MSRTC workers pelted stones and threw chappals and shouted slogans outside the house. The protestors were angry at the leader for ignoring their demand of including the corporation in the state government.

Soon after the protest, the police arrested 109 MSRTC employees and Sadavarte. While the employees were sent to judicial custody, Sadavarte was remanded to two days of police custody which was later extended by two more days.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:45 PM IST