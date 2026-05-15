MSRTC Fare Hike Likely As Diesel Price Surge Increases Financial Burden On State Transport Body | FPJ/ Ankit Shukla

Mumbai: Passengers travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses may soon have to pay higher fares as the recent hike in diesel prices threatens to further strain the finances of the state-run transporter. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the government is currently reviewing the impact of the fuel price increase and warned that a fare revision could become unavoidable if diesel prices continue to remain high.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Sarnaik said that fuel remains one of the biggest operational expenses for MSRTC and the latest rise in diesel rates has significantly increased the burden on the corporation.

“We are reviewing the impact of the diesel price hike on MSRTC operations. Since fuel is one of the corporation’s largest expenses, a fare revision may become inevitable. However, no final decision or timeline has been fixed yet,” he said.

The Centre recently increased fuel prices by nearly Rs 3 per litre amid rising global crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil transit routes. Following the revision, diesel prices in Mumbai climbed to Rs 93.14 per litre, while petrol prices touched Rs 106.68 per litre.

The hike has intensified concerns for public transport operators heavily dependent on fuel. MSRTC, which operates around 15,000 buses across Maharashtra and consumes nearly 12 lakh litres of diesel every day, is already grappling with severe financial losses.

Officials said increasing fuel, maintenance and operational costs have placed considerable pressure on the corporation, which serves as a key transport lifeline for lakhs of passengers, particularly in rural and semi-urban parts of the state where private transport options are limited, reported The Indian Express.

MSRTC had earlier introduced a temporary 10 per cent seasonal fare hike during the summer and had also implemented a broader 15 per cent fare increase in January 2025 after nearly three years, citing rising operational expenses. Currently, fares for ordinary non-AC buses start at Rs 10 for journeys up to six kilometres, while the highest fare stands at Rs 1,845 for the Shivshahi AC service operating between Pune and Nagpur.

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