MSRTC employees involved in attack on Sharad Pawar’s residence to lose jobs, says Maharashtra Min Anil Parab

Transport Minister Anil Parab on Sunday announced that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees engaged in an attack on Sharad Pawar's residence won't be taken back on work. Parab has thereby made it amply clear that the participants at the violent protest at Pawar’s residence will lose their jobs.

Parab’s announcement came days after the Mumbai Police arrested 109 protestors, who threw stones and chappals outside Pawar’s residence, and they were now kept in judicial custody as per the court order.

‘’The police have lodged an FIR against the MSRTC employees in connection with the attack on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s residence. Therefore, it will not be possible to take back on work,’’ said Parab. He has thereby hinted that the government and the MSRTC management would not tolerate any unruly behaviour though they are sympathetic towards their various demands.

Parab has made it clear that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the MSRTC management won’t tolerate any violence. At present, the police are finding out how many MSRTC employees were engaged in the attack of Pawar’ Silver Oak residence. The police are also holding an investigation to find out whether outsiders or those belonging to any party or an organisation was involved during the attack.

Parab made a fresh appeal to the striking MSRTC employees to resume work before April 22 as per the directions of Bombay HC. MSRTC staffers have been on strike since October 28 demanding the merger of the corporation into the state government so as to avail the benefits of government servants such as, salaries, pensions, and

allowances as per the pay commission. The government based on the recommendations by a three member committee has already ruled out MSRTC’s merger with the state government saying it won't be feasible administratively and financially.

“Even this time, we have assured the court that we would take the employees back without any action against them. The court has directed all the staff to return to work by April 22. However, if they do not return to work within this period, they will be subjected to the same suspensions, dismissals and terminations as before,” said Parab.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:13 PM IST