MSRTC Bus With Broken Roof Sparks Safety Concerns In Maharashtra After Viral Video Surfaces | Mohammed Hussain

A video has gone viral on social media showing the roof section of a bus open on the driver’s side while passengers are still seen entering the vehicle. In the video, the bus driver is seen attempting to pull the roof panel down in an effort to close it before the bus moves ahead.

According to the video shared by ‘Mohammed Hussain’, the bus was allegedly about to leave a station when the incident took place. As passengers continued to board the bus, the driver was seen trying to shut the upper portion of the vehicle from his seat.

The visuals have raised serious questions over the condition of such buses and the possible risks faced by passengers while travelling in them. The incident has also sparked concern over public transport safety and the need for regular maintenance checks to ensure that commuters are not put in danger.

MSRTC Makes National Common Mobility Card Mandatory For Concessional Travel From August 1

Passengers availing fare concessions on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will have to use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from August 1. The new rule will initially apply to women, senior citizens and Amrit Senior Citizen passengers, with the facility set to be expanded to other concession categories in phases.

Announcing the move, MSRTC Chairman and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the decision aims to curb misuse of concession schemes and bring greater transparency to the system. The state-run transport undertaking currently offers fare concessions to nearly 35 categories of passengers, including students, persons with disabilities, women, senior citizens and award recipients. Officials said cases of fake identity cards and forged documents being used to claim concessions had been detected in the past, prompting the need for a secure digital verification system.

According to the corporation, more than 51 lakh passengers have already completed registration for the NCMC card across Maharashtra, while around 25 lakh cards have been activated. To support the rollout, over 4,000 authorised agents have been appointed. Sarnaik warned that strict action would be taken against any distribution centre found charging more than the prescribed fee, adding that licences of such agents would be cancelled.

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