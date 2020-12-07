MSRDC plans to improve wayside amenities on Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is exploring the idea of improving wayside amenities alongside Hindu Hruday Samarat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg. It has floated a tender inviting agencies to submit request for qualification (RFQ) till January 4, 2021 for carrying out development of wayside amenities on land parcel along the Expressway on lease model. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled on December 21, 2020 at 11:30 am.

As the 700-km long expressway with three lanes on both the sides once ready will reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by six hours and thousands of vehicles expected to use the corridor, the MSRDC wants to promote small business opportunities here.

An official from MSRDC said, "Several containers and other big commercial vehicles will be carrying tonnes of material, obviously the crew members of these vehicles will look for food and other facilities. Also many companies would like to set up manufacturing units along the expressway to save time. Since we already have some land along the corridor we would like to give it on lease for these purpose. Eventually MSRDC will also earn some revenue out of it."

MSRDC is building the super expressway at cost of Rs 32,000 crore. Therefore, to recover the project cost, it will be a tolled road besides it is also exploring other opportunities. Like reportedly, it has left three-metre space on each side of the expressway to develop a 'Utility Corridor'. In this corridor, utility providers like gas, petrol, electricity, etc will be allowed to put their lines and in lieu of that, the companies will be charged a certain amount of money as revenue.

The entire corridor up to Bhiwandi is expected to be open for public by September 2022 due to six months of pandemic induced lockdown. While the Phase 1- Nagpur to Shirdi is expected to open on May 1, as announced by MSRDC vice chairman and managing director Radheshyam Mopalwar in July 2020.