MSRDC offers ad rights below U-Bridge at Mahim for 10 yrs

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is offering advertising rights below the U-Bridge at Mahim interchange upto Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Plaza for a period of 10 years. Besides this, it also wants work of beautification and maintenance to be carried out at this site and outside its headquarters compound wall, balance area of parking place and triangles in front of its office.

The bidders are supposed to make earnest money deposit (EMD) of nearly Rs 19.52 lakh.

According to an MSRDC official, who did not wish to be named, said, "Based on the response of parties interested for this work and the price quotation they offer further process will be carried out accordingly. Thereafter, the profit earning and sharing model will be determined."

He asserted that the revenue made will be spent on the ongoing infrastructure development project works.

MSRDC is currently undertaking Mumbai-Pune augmention work, Mumbai-Nagpur Mahamarg corridor, Bandra-Versova Sealink and Alibaug-Virar corridor among other projects. To continue funding on this infrastructure projects, the MSRDC has been leasing out properties. Earlier also, it issued tender looking for a private agency to lease out plush South Mumbai Nepean Sea road its office space for development. However, due to slow down in real estate industry the said tender did not yield the expected price.

For beautification and advertising rights underneath U-bridge at Mahim interchange interested agencies can apply until December 28, 2020 upto 3 pm and the bids later will be opened online on December 29, 2020 upto 4pm, as per the MSRDC.