MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

MSEDCL | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will conduct the third and final lucky draw of its Lucky Digital Customer Scheme on June 10, 2025. A total of 651 customers — one from each sub-division — will be awarded smartphones as first prize.

In addition, 1,302 customers will receive smartphones as second-prize winners, and another 1,302 will be rewarded with smartwatches as third-prize winners, with two winners per sub-division for each category. Winners of the previous draws held on April 7 and May 7 have already received their respective prizes, said a statement released by MSEDCL.

The scheme, launched to encourage digital payment of electricity bills, is applicable to low-tension (LT) consumers who paid their bills online for three or more consecutive months between January 1 and May 31, 2025. It specifically targets LT-live consumers who had not made any online payments during the previous financial year, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

"MSEDCL aims to increase the number of digital bill payments through this initiative. Currently, over 70% of electricity consumers in Maharashtra are paying their bills online. The scheme offers incentives to promote further adoption of digital transactions," said a spokesperson from MSEDCL.

Customers can use net banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, wallets, QR codes, NEFT, RTGS, NACH, and other digital modes to be eligible. To qualify, they must have made payments in three or more consecutive months before the lucky draw date.

For more information, consumers are encouraged to visit the official website: www.mahadiscom.in.