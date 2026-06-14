MSEDCL Commissions New 5 MVA Transformer At Kamothe, Boosting Power Supply Capacity & Reliability | Representational Image | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has successfully commissioned a new 5 MVA, 33/11 kV power transformer at its Kamothe Sector-9 substation, enhancing the electricity distribution capacity in the area.

According to MSEDCL, the newly installed transformer will significantly improve the substation's load-handling capability, enabling it to meet the rising power demand from residential, commercial and other consumers in Kamothe and adjoining localities.

The upgrade is also expected to improve voltage quality, ensure better load balancing and provide a more stable and reliable power supply.

Before being put into operation, the transformer underwent all mandatory technical inspections, testing procedures and safety checks in compliance with prescribed standards.

The installation and commissioning work was completed by MSEDCL engineers and staff while adhering to all required safety protocols.

Officials said the addition of the new transformer will strengthen the overall efficiency of the substation and enhance infrastructure preparedness for future growth in electricity demand.

Consumers in the Kamothe area are expected to benefit from improved quality, stability and uninterrupted power supply.

MSEDCL reiterated its commitment to providing safe, reliable and high-quality electricity services and stated that it is implementing infrastructure development projects across the state to further strengthen the power distribution network.

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