MSEDCL Amnesty Scheme To Benefit 36 Lakh Electricity Consumers Across Maharashtra, Bhiwandi Textile Industry Set For Major Relief

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's (MSEDCL) amnesty scheme for consumers with outstanding electricity dues is expected to benefit around 36 lakh consumers across the state, including those in MSEDCL's franchisee areas.
Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi East, who had demanded the introduction of the scheme during this year's Maharashtra legislature session through a calling attention motion, said it would benefit domestic, commercial and industrial electricity consumers.
“I had demanded the reintroduction of the amnesty scheme for electricity consumers whose power connections had been disconnected due to outstanding dues. The Chief Minister had assured the Assembly that the demand would be considered and, accordingly, announced the scheme yesterday,” said Shaikh.
Bhiwandi Consumers Face Outstanding Dues
In Bhiwandi, approximately 50,000 consumers continue to have permanently disconnected electricity connections, with outstanding dues amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore. Bhiwandi falls under an MSEDCL franchisee area. The previous year's amnesty scheme had received an encouraging response in the city, with around 1,000 consumers availing themselves of it and clearing their outstanding dues.
Interest Waiver And Payment Concessions
Under the scheme, 100% of the interest and delayed payment charges on outstanding dues will be waived. Consumers who pay their principal outstanding amount in a single instalment will also receive an additional 20% concession. The scheme also allows consumers to pay their outstanding dues in instalments. It will remain in force until January 15, 2027.
Over Rs 7,650 Crore Outstanding
As of March 31, 2026, a total of 34,86,348 consumers whose electricity connections had been permanently disconnected collectively owed Rs 7,650 crore. This includes Rs 2,092 crore in interest and delayed payment charges. Additionally, around 2.60 lakh consumers whose electricity supply had been temporarily disconnected owe Rs 488 crore, of which interest amounting to Rs 163.93 crore will be waived.
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Relief For Consumers And Textile Industry
“For the past two years, the amnesty scheme had been implemented in the state. However, it had not been announced this year. I thank the Chief Minister for taking cognisance of the issue and announcing the scheme. This initiative will provide a significant boost to Bhiwandi's textile industry while offering much-needed relief to ordinary electricity consumers across the state,” said Shaikh.
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