MSEDCL Adds 10 MVA Transformer In New Panvel To Strengthen Power Supply | FP Photo

Mumbai: In a significant step towards meeting the growing electricity demand in New Panvel and adjoining areas, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has commissioned a new 10 MVA power transformer at its 33/11 kV substation in Sector 15. The move is expected to enhance the quality, reliability and continuity of power supply for thousands of consumers.

In recent weeks, the existing power transformers at the Sector 7 and Sector 15 substations had been experiencing increased load due to rising electricity demand, leading to concerns over potential overloading. To address the issue permanently, MSEDCL installed and successfully commissioned the new 10 MVA transformer at the Sector 15 substation.

At around 3 pm, the load of the 11 kV Shreyas feeder was shifted to the newly commissioned transformer. In the next phase, the loads of the 11 kV Sector 3 and Sector 5 feeders will also be transferred, reducing the burden on the Sector 7 substation.

With the balancing of the Shreyas, Sector 3 and Sector 5 feeders, the overall power distribution network in the area is expected to become more efficient, reliable and capable of handling future demand. The project will provide a more stable and uninterrupted electricity supply to thousands of consumers across Panvel while strengthening the city's distribution infrastructure for long-term growth.

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