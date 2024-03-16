MSCB Scam: ED Gets Nod To Intervene In Closure Plea

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday was formally allowed to move a plea for an intervention in the proceedings of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which probed the case sought to close the case, while the ED objected to it.

EOW had, in September, filed a closure report in the alleged Rs25,000 crore MSC Bank fraud. The police filed a C-summary in the special ACB court after EOW’s special investigation team (SIT) found no criminal aspect to be investigated in the case.

EOW Ignored Several Evidences: ED In Their Objection Plea

ED had raised an objection at that time too and moved an intervention application to object the closure of the case saying, EOW has ignored several evidence which they found during their investigation.

The plea was rejected by the special ACB court in December 2020, observing ED is neither the complainant nor a victim.