 MSCB Scam: ED Gets Nod To Intervene In Closure Plea
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMSCB Scam: ED Gets Nod To Intervene In Closure Plea

MSCB Scam: ED Gets Nod To Intervene In Closure Plea

EOW had, in September, filed a closure report in the alleged Rs25,000 crore MSC Bank fraud.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate (ED) | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday was formally allowed to move a plea for an intervention in the proceedings of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which probed the case sought to close the case, while the ED objected to it.

EOW had, in September, filed a closure report in the alleged Rs25,000 crore MSC Bank fraud. The police filed a C-summary in the special ACB court after EOW’s special investigation team (SIT) found no criminal aspect to be investigated in the case.

Read Also
MSCB Scam Closure Report: Special Court Seeks Complainant's Reply
article-image

EOW Ignored Several Evidences: ED In Their Objection Plea

ED had raised an objection at that time too and moved an intervention application to object the closure of the case saying, EOW has ignored several evidence which they found during their investigation.

The plea was rejected by the special ACB court in December 2020, observing ED is neither the complainant nor a victim.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: ED Arrests Extortionist Romi Bhagat In Cox & Kings Money Laundering Case

Mumbai News: ED Arrests Extortionist Romi Bhagat In Cox & Kings Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: BMC Initiates 3D Digital Mapping Project For Extensive Urban Planning

Mumbai: BMC Initiates 3D Digital Mapping Project For Extensive Urban Planning

Mumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy

Mumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy

MSCB Scam: ED Gets Nod To Intervene In Closure Plea

MSCB Scam: ED Gets Nod To Intervene In Closure Plea

Mumbai: Gokhale-Barfiwala Flyover Mismatch Solutions Delayed Despite VJTI's Involvement

Mumbai: Gokhale-Barfiwala Flyover Mismatch Solutions Delayed Despite VJTI's Involvement