Mothers' Day Special: Working Women Share Their Struggle Of Balancing Career And Home | FPJ

On the occassion of Mothers' Day, the FPJ speaks to working women to ascertain how they maintain the work-home balance and the challenges that are involved

Sarika Randive (38)- Woman taxi driver- Gateway ki Rani

Sarika Randive (38)- Woman taxi driver- Gateway ki Rani |

Mumbai: For Sarika Randive (38), fondly known as “Gateway Ki Rani,” motherhood is a daily journey of sacrifice, struggle, and determination. A taxi driver, who stays in Ulwe, Sarika begins her day before sunrise, preparing meals, getting her children ready for school, and then travelling to CST to drive her taxi across Mumbai’s busy streets. “My life is just like a sparrow, a chidiya,” she says. “I wake up, cook food, get my children ready, and rush to work.” Despite the long working hours, Sarika says her biggest motivation is securing a better future for her children. “I have learnt life the hard way, but Mumbai has never let me down. I have to fight for my kids till my last breath,” she says. While she ensures her children never leave home hungry, Sarika often skips carrying her own lunch and manages her day with a simple vada pav. Every earning, she says, goes towards household expenses, savings, and most importantly, her children’s education. “I want my children to stand on their own feet. Their education will make all my efforts worthwhile,” she says.

Adv Poonam V. Makhijani (50)

“Motherhood and Career Became a Natural Journey Together”;

Mumbai: For many women, balancing motherhood and career is often seen as a challenge, but for one advocate, the two became a seamless part of life. Her daughter was born in 2006, and just fifteen days after childbirth, she resumed her legal practice. Being in the legal profession allowed her the flexibility to choose specific days for court appearances, enabling her to continue working while caring for her newborn. When her daughter turned one-and-a-half years old and began attending playgroup, she fully returned to work. Over time, both mother and daughter adapted naturally to the routine. “I never really felt that I was balancing work and motherhood,” she says. “They simply became a part of life together.” She credits much of this journey to her daughter’s independent nature from a young age. Whether it was studies, social activities, or daily needs, her daughter learned to manage herself early on. Today, at 19, her daughter confidently makes her own decisions while pursuing her own path in life. Looking back, the advocate says she feels proud that she could raise her daughter while simultaneously building her professional identity. Her journey reflects how women can successfully create space for both motherhood.



Adv Sparsh Khanchandani (25)

Advocate Sparsh Khanchandani’s letter to her deceased mother, Advocate Sarita Khanchandani. Sarita, an advocate who strongly practised environmental law and worked towards protecting the environment, died by suicide in August 2025 after she was allegedly harassed by local politicians



Dear Maa,

"A Mother is God on Earth" You lived every bit of this. In this world where daughters are brought up submissive you brought me up stronger than anyone could ever imagine.

Throughout my childhood, you pushed me into so many different areas, let me navigate my own path, while you stood like a rock behind me, steadily. I still derive my strength from you, for you stand behind me in spirit. If only I could hug you once more, I would not let go till the end of my life.

Growing up, I saw a woman who stood up for her principles, had no fear challenging the wrong in the system, still trusting the system for redressal of rights (of others and never her own), being disappointed with their apathy and yet leading on life with the same selflessness as if the world was truly a place of justice.

Your faith in our Gods was passed onto me through the Rudrakhsha Mala you gifted me which I still adorn around my neck. Painfully, the last piece of ornament handed over to me was a Rudrakhsha Mala I gifted you, you wore it till the very end in view of the pride you had of our Vedic civilization and the want to restore it to its glorious days, especially, in the world that openly fuses culture, tradition & religion with a tool of convenience reducing our Gods to a commodity. Unsurprisingly, the world sure wouldn't have understood such a nuance.

Maa, your shoes are too big to fill in & the vultures still hound us. But as promised, I never will frown, drop a tear or even flinch, for you have taught me better. Your emphasis on holistic development led me to have so many facets into my personality, be it academics or fine arts. I now understand that each is helping me cope up with your loss, something I will never be able to come to terms with.

My Ferocious Lady, Happy Mother's Day.

I hope I do you make you feel proud, one day. You were too good for this world.

Always,

Your Darling Daughter,

Sparsh.

Monica Jain(38)- a dietician by profession, practising in Mulund

Motherhood was nothing less than a blessing granted to me by Lord Krishna. It transformed my life completely and introduced me to a version of myself I never knew existed. Before becoming a mother, I never truly understood the depth of emotions, sacrifices, and challenges a woman faces while balancing her child and work. Yet, despite all the chaos, sleepless nights, and endless responsibilities, a mother still wishes to give her very best to her child. That, to me, defines motherhood.

Professionally, I am a dietician, practising in Mulund . While I was helping people lead healthier and stress-free lives, I had absolutely no clue how to balance my own little bundle of joy with my career. There were tremendous low moments, days filled with self-doubt and emotional exhaustion. But slowly, my daughter taught me how to become the right mother for her. Mothers are never formally taught; they simply become mothers through love, patience, sacrifice, and experience.

The day my daughter was born marked the beginning of the most beautiful phase of my life. She made me more patient, stronger, resilient, and above all, more human. Mothers are like rivers — they may not know where life will take them, but once they begin their journey, they give away everything they have for their children.

Today, my little one is eight years old, and she has shaped me into a brave and beautiful human being. A standing ovation to every mother for her unconditional love, strength, and endless devotion.

Dipshikha Ware (51)

Dipshikha Ware, a senior police officer at the Versova police station, has been serving in the police force for the past 32 years. Previously, she worked with the CID (Crime Investigation Department) in Nashik. She got married at the age of 21, and after her marriage, she became a police officer. She has three children, two sons and a daughter. While her sons are now adults, she faced several challenges in managing both her career and motherhood while raising them.



Speaking about her journey, Ware said that as a police officer, one does not get much time to spend with children, especially while they are growing up. “I missed several emotional moments. For instance, when my son started walking, I could not witness his first step because I was on duty. Most of the time, I could not attend their school functions. There were many moments that I sacrificed. However, I do not regret it because I chose this profession,” she said.

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She added that her mother-in-law supported her throughout the journey, which made things comparatively easier. “My mother-in-law was always there to help, and because of her support, the journey became a little easier,” she said.



Expressing her views on the challenges faced by women in the police force, Ware said, “This profession is male-dominated, and you always have to prove yourself in every aspect. I think this is one of the extra challenges women police officers face after becoming mothers. Sometimes a woman officer needs to leave early because her child is unwell or due to some other emergency. Some male colleagues understand the situation, while some do not.”

Further, she said that society’s mindset towards women police officers has changed significantly over the years. “Earlier, people did not appreciate our work much because awareness in society was limited. However, now society’s mindset has changed a lot, and people appreciate our work,” she said.



Ware also highlighted the facilities available for women police officers. “Almost every police station in Mumbai and Maharashtra now has a creche and a special room for women officers. Sometimes, I even took my children to the police station when there was nobody at home to look after them. However, more facilities should still be provided by the authorities, as several women police officers continue to face such situations even today,” she added.



Speaking emotionally about her family, Ware said that her children are extremely proud of her. “My children and family are very proud that I am a police officer. I always teach my children to do something good for society. If you give respect, you receive respect in return. I also advise them to make decisions based on their own choices and not on others’ opinions,” she said.



She also had a message for women working in uniformed services. “You should be proud of yourself for wearing the police uniform and teaching the same values to your children. When I return home, I become emotional because my children and my two dogs are always waiting for me,” she said.



On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Ware gave a heartfelt message to every child. “Spend as much time as possible with your mother. After she is gone, people may remember her, but while she is alive, please spend time with her,” she said.



Ware’s elder son is an advocate, her second son is a software engineer, and her younger daughter is studying in Class 12 at KC College.

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