Most young couples facing infertility opting for IVF: Study

A study conducted with over 2000+ respondents across Mumbai and other metropolitans in the country concluded that young couples in the age group of 25 to 35 facing infertility are now opting for 'In Vitro Fertilization' (IVF) treatments.

The study was conducted by 'Pristyn Care' who also inferred that even after unsuccessful IVF cycles, 60 per cent of respondents would go for another cycle as the couples trust the bold promises made by IVF centres and clinics on the success rate and guaranteed results which are often misleading.

The other results of the study also revealed that around 74 per cent of couples have fears concerning normal pregnancy, low success rates and twin pregnancy while undergoing IVF treatments.

According to the study, the lifestyle-related reasons for increasing infertility rates are STDs, PCOD, work stress, unhealthy eating habits, lack of regular exercise, obesity etc.

Also, 58 per cent of respondents feel that women are the major decision-makers when it comes to undergoing IVF treatment. Even after unsuccessful cycles, 60 per cent of respondents, including men and women, have said that they will opt for another cycle irrespective of the cost involved, as per the study.

The study also concluded that 61 per cent of respondents said that they believe in the marketing tactics of IVF centres and would opt for them. Since fertility treatment is a personal journey, 27 per cent said they would choose an IVF fertility clinic and treatment post detailed doctor consultation.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Garima Sawhney, co-founder and Gynaecologist at Pristyn Care said, “We recently forayed into IVF and get about 5,000 enquiries every month. Maternity care and IVF Treatment requests have increased in the last few years, given the rising concerns around infertility and family planning.”

“Our industry experience and ability to develop concrete family planning solutions through IVF, detailed doctor consultations, and personalized care provides comprehensive treatment planning when couples opt for treatment at our centres,” added Dr Sawhney.

