Most Padma awards with 4 Mumbai families

Mumbai has the distinction of having the maximum number of Padma awardees, for their contribution to the arts, trade and industry, medicine, science and technology, and public affairs.

Four notable Mumbai-based families have received these awards, which were instituted in 1954, across generations. They are: the Birlas, the Bachchans, the Mangeshkars and the Tatas.

The Birlas

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan on Wednesday for contributions to trade and industry, belongs to a prominent family of industrialists. His mother Rajashree Birla had received the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for her services to society and his great-grandfather GD Birla had received a Padma Vibhushan in 1957 for his contribution to trade and industry. Ganga Prasad Birla, a member of the extended family, received a Padma Bhushan in 2006 for social work.

“The spirit of nation-building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling. The prestigious honour, which I accept on behalf of my 140,000 colleagues from 36 countries, is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group – in enriching lives and in demonstrating through actions that business is a force for good,” Kumar Mangalam Birla said on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

The Bachchans

The Bachchans have a total of six Padma awards. Noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan received the Padma Bhushan in 1976 while his son, actor Amitabh Bachchan, received the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. His actor-wife and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan was honoured with Padma Shri in 1992 while daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honored with Padma Shri in 2009. Amitabh Bachchan has received three Padma awards, while his father, wife, and daughter-in-law got one each.

The Mangeshkars

The Mangeshkars are a family of eminence in the fields of the arts. Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar received the Padma Shri in 2009 for contributions to art, his elder sister Asha Bhosle received a Padma Vibhushan in 2008, and other elder sister Lata Mangeshkar received the Padma Bhushan in 1969, Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and the Bharat Ratna in 2001.

The Tatas

Another eminent industrialist family, the Tatas have had several Padma awards conferred upon them. Ratan Tata received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2000 and 2008, respectively, for his contribution to trade andindustry. JRD Tata received the Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna in 1955 and 1992, respectively, while Naval Tata – Ratan Tata’s father – received a Padma Bhushan for contributions to social work in 1969.

