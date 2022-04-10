MoS of Railways, Raosaheb Danve to flag off Manmad-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) special train on April 11

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India and Dr.Bharati Pawar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India will flag off the Manmad-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT), Mumbai Special Train service from Manmad railway station at 11.00 am on Monday 11 April 2022.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Government of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister, Nashik, Dr.Narendra Jadhav, Member of Parliament, Padmavati Dhatrak, President, Nagar Parishad, Manmad and Suhas Kande, MLA will also be present on the occasion as Guests of Honour.

The 02104 special train will leave Manmad at 11.00 am and will arrive at CSMT at 3.55 pm.

Regular services will run as Train no. 02102-02101 Manmad-CSMT-Manmad Special Train.

Benefits:

· The Manmad-Lasalgaon belt is known for its massive onion production and is considered as the Onion Capital of Maharashtra. This train will connect the Onion Capital with the Commercial Capital of the State.

· This train will provide economical, affordable and fast mode of transportation thereby reducing road congestion.

· This train will greatly benefit Farmers, Traders, Students and Daily commuters.

Detailed Timings of regular services of 02102-02101 Manmad-CSMT-Manmad Special Train:

02102 daily special will leave Manmad at 08.45 am and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 1.28 pm same day.

02101 daily special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 3.45 pm and will arrive in Manmad at 8.28 pm the same day.

Halts: Lasalgaon, Niphad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan Thane, and Dadar.

Composition: One AC Chair Car, 8-second class seating (3 reserved and 5 unreserved), 2 General Second class including Guard's Brake vans.

