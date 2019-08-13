More rains in store for West. Maharashtra

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a ‘red alert’ indicating ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ at isolated pockets of Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur region for the next two to three days. They have also issued heavy rain forecast at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next 48 hours.

IMD officials said due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest of the Bay of Bengal, rainfall intensity is likely to increase over North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Mumbai.

“In the next two days, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, as a result of which there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Odisha, Telangana and Kerala,” read notification issued by IMD on Monday.

Another IMD official said, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely to continue over Konkan and Maharashtra in the next two-three days.

“Mumbai and the surrounding areas will receive widespread rainfall in the next 48 hours, with moderate to heavy rainfall at few places. Satellite and radar indicate rainfall will continue,” he added.

The maximum temperature recorded at both, Colaba and Santacruz, hovered between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum at both observatories were 24.8 and 26.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Relative humidity was at 89 per cent.