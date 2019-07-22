Month's syllabus compiled in one book to lighten bags of TMC students

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has proposed that its students have one book that will contain all subjects necessary for one month in order to reduce the weight of their school bags. This single book will have all subjects and only those chapters that teachers can complete in that one month.

This and many other new initiatives have been proposed by the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Education Department. It is an attempt to not only up the overall grades but also to bring it at par with other private educational institutes.

Money that will be saved:

Students from Std I to Std VIII will benefit from this plan. The portion for every month from all subjects will be included in one book. The books will cost Rs 72 each for binding, and around Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for this for the year 2019-20.