Monthly spike in cholera cases seen across Maharashtra

Amid the ongoing pandemic and rise in swine flu cases across Maharashtra, cholera has also become a matter of concern as its incidence has increased by 46 per cent per month this year until July 20, as compared to last year. As per the data provided by the statehealth department, a year after reporting zero cholera cases in 2020, the number climbed to 176 in 2021.

This counts as an average of 15 cases per month. However, this year till July 20, it has further climbed to 261, which means an average of 22 cases per month. Moreover, the state has witnessed six deaths related to Cholera – the highest to be recorded in a decade.

A senior health officer from the state health department said that medicalteams are working around the clock in outbreak-affected villagesandefforts forpreventionand control in terms of water quality monitoring, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and health awareness are underway.

“A state-level squad is currently inthedistricttoinvestigate theoutbreak and provide appropriate guidance. However, the primary reason for the surge in cholera cases could be due to the incessant rains in the region over the past two weeks. The electricity connectionandregular water supply were disrupted. This forced the villagers to resort to drinking well water which was possibly contaminated and led to the outbreak,” he said.

Dr Dilip Ranmale, district health officer (DHO) said the sudden outbreak of cholera has raised concerns due to which surveillance has been increased.

Moreover,investigations are being carried outto ascertain the epidemiological reason behind the spike.

“The current situationis totally out of control as we are still battling with Covid and influenza-like illnesses. Now with the cholera outbreak, we arenot able to correlate the cases together. On the other hand, more cases are being reported from districts which need strict surveillance and vigilance,” he said.