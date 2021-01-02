Monthly active cases in G North declined by 10% in December

Mumbai: The monthly active case in the entire G North municipal ward has declined by 10 per cent in December. The ward which covers residential areas - Dadar and Mahim along with the slum pockets of Dharavi, had reported 563 positive cases in December. Earlier on November, total of 686 cases were reported from this ward.

Out of the total active cases, G North had 320 active cases as on December 31, 2020 while on November 30, G North had 443 active cases. Also, on December 25, the Dharavi belt had reported zero cases for the first time since April, on the following day zero cases were reported from Dadar as well.

Senior civic officials and public representatives stated, the active case count has fallen in the ward due to aggressive testing and more awareness of the people. Assistant municipal commissioner and ward officer - Kiran Dighavkar had informed that over the past two months the civic body has been conducting tests and Covid testing camps in various industrial estates and market areas.

"We have started testing delivery executives and outstation returnees, instead of testing rampantly we are now concentrating on a focused method of testing which is giving us better outputs," Dighavkar told FPJ.

During the first week of December, G North had more than 220 sealed buildings and 65 slum areas marked as containment zones, which was then highest among all the 24 municipal wards. Meanwhile, on December 31, this ward had only 27 containment zones and 171 sealed buildings.

Civic health officials stated that in most of the buildings there were one or two cases.

"The civic body has been conducting testing camps at housing societies and residential complexes, this has helped us in fast-paced tracking of the virus," said an official.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure people wear masks and follow social distancing norms, the civic body has deployed an additional number of clean up marshals who are aggressively fining people for not wearing masks. On December 31, the marshals had fined more than 600 people in this ward. Throughout the month of December, the marshals have fined on an average of 550-600 people daily in this ward for not covering their faces in public places.

"This ward has a lot of crowded places, like the Dadar market area, so the marshals are fining these violators rampantly to make sure people wear masks at public places," said an official of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department.

On Saturday, total of 12 cases were reported from G north and presently there are 322 active cases.