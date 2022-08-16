Monsoon Session: Shinde-Fadnavis govt faces first test since its formation

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Amid the ongoing legal battle between the Shinde camp and Thackeray faction, the Shinde-Fadnavis government faces a major test during the monsoon session beginning from Wednesday to appear with full preparations to counter the opposition’s attack on a number of issues including the burgeoning farmers' suicides, devastations caused by the heavy rains and floods, delays in the disbursement of financial assistance to farmers and villagers, atrocities on women and lapses in deterioration of law and order and on top of it the state government’s decision to stay or review a slew of decisions taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the government is geared up to face opposition tirades and conduct the proceedings. However, Leaders of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Ambadas Danve announced that they will play a constructive opposition but will not spare the state government for its neglect to the people’s issues. Pawar and Danve said they will use every ammunition and legislative rules to take on the government and would not allow the government to pass any bill or motion without discussion.

Shinde and Fadnavis, which were under attack for the delays in the cabinet expansion and later in the release of portfolios, will have to utilise the opportunity to announce a well-placed strategy for the implementation of over 400 decisions taken since assuming power on June 30. Mere announcements won’t work as the opposition has claimed that the discontent among the ministers from BJP and also from Shinde camp over the allocation of portfolios may mar the governance and impact the decision making process.

Shinde, however, clarified that all is well and the ministers will work with full resolve to take forward the development process. On the other hand, Fadnavis claimed that the opposition should do their job with proper homework instead of making charges to corner the government.

Pawar insisted that the government should focus on the resolution of several issues faced by the state instead of wasting time in making announcements like no more "hello" but greet people with "Vande Mataram". He claimed that these gimmicks are meant to divert the attention of people from the core issues.

The government and opposition are pitted against each other in the direct election of the sarpanch and president of nagar panchayat. Fadnavis had strongly defended the move while the opposition had opposed it questioning its logic. Pawar reminded that Shinde in his capacity as the urban development minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had moved the bill against the direct election of sarpanch and nagar panchayat president which was passed by the legislature. He wanted to know what has changed now which forced the government to scrap the earlier decision.