Monkeypox virus: Thane Municipal Corporation takes special measures to prevent spread of disease

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: Even though no case of monkeypox has been reported in India so far, special measures have been taken by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) health department to prevent future outbreak of monkeypox in the city of Thane. The TMC chief Dr. Vipin Sharma has also appealed all the Thanekars to take care of themselves without any fear.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, cases of monkeypox are being found in UK, Europe, USA, Australia, Canada and other countries of the world. At present, no cases of this disease have been reported in India. However, it is necessary to take special measures to prevent the spread of this disease in the country in future and Thane Municipal Corporation has prepared accordingly.

A segregation ward has been set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa to prevent the spread of monkeypox under the TMC's public health department. A total of 11 beds have been provided in this ward. The department of health has an abundance of medicines and equipment needed to treat monkeypox patients. To diagnose the disease, samples will be collected through a segregation unit and sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology, Pune through the Central Experimental School at Post Covid Center. Contact tracing of peers in contact with positive patients will be done through the health center.

Also, a circular has been issued by the health department to provide information about monkey pox disease to medical professionals in all private hospitals and municipal hospitals in Thane city.

Additional Commissioner of TMC Sandeep Malvi said, "As of now monkeypox has spread in some 15 countries but it is not yet reported in India. The TMC is fully prepared to tackle any situation if monkeypox case get registered in the city. We have appealed the people not to fear and take care of themselves."

Symptoms of monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral disease and the main symptoms of this disease are fever, body acne and swelling of lymph nodes. This disease is self-limiting and the mortality rate due to this disease is 1 to 10 percent. The incidence of this disease is 7 to 14 days and it can be transmitted from animal to human and from human to human. The virus infects infected skin or respiratory tract. Monkeypox is a disease that spreads to other parts of the body when it comes in contact with viral body fluids, such as secretions from wounds, body fluids, etc. The disease can spread from one patient to another from 1 to 2 days before the onset of symptoms in patients until the scab on the acne is gone.

What to do to protect against monkeypox?

1) Avoid intercourse with monkey pox infected patients.

2) Wash hands with soap and water.

3) Clothes, sheets, towels, utensils etc. of sick patients should not be used.

4) Meat should be fully cooked while eating meat.

5) PPE as required while caring for patients e.g. Use masks, gloves etc.

6) Dead or sick person should not come in contact with wild animals.