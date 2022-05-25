Monkeypox virus: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope urges people to undergo tests in wake of symptoms

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope | PTI

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday urged people not to panic as there have been no Monkeypox cases detected in India. He also appealed to the people to undergo tests in the wake of the detection of symptoms.

He said the department is keeping a close vigil and the screening of international travellers is done at the airports. ‘’The state government has taken note of the spread of Monkeypox disease in various parts of the world including South Africa, UK and USA. The virus does not spread through air but it is transmitted from person to person or from animal to animal. Further, the virus enters the body through broken skin even if not visible, respiratory tract, or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth),’’ he added.

According to the minister, the virus’s symptoms last for about 2 to 4 weeks and very few patients present themselves as severe cases.

Besides, Tope said that squabs of suspects will be sent for testing. The state government sends squabs to the National Institute of Pathology while a special ward has been started at the city’s Kasturba hospital.

‘’As per Central government’s instructions, passengers from African countries are being monitored at the airports in India. The National Centre for Disease Control and ICMR are keeping a close watch on the situation,’’ said Tope.