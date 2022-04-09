Monitor spread of COVID-19: Centre to Maharashtra

The Union health ministry has directed Maharashtra to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

This comes after the state accounted for 10.9 per cent of total cases reported in India between April 1 and 8. Meanwhile, Mumbai has also reported 299 cases in the last week. “There are few states which are reporting a higher new cases.

Given that the states / UTs have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities, there is a need for continuous follow up of a risk assessment-based approach for management of Covid-19,” read a letter issued by the Union health ministry on Monday.

Maharashtra has reported 794 new cases in the last week (ending April 8, 2022), accounting for 10.9 per cent of country's new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent

ALSO READ Mumbai: WR installs special high powered fans at Churchgate station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:53 AM IST