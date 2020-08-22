Monitor lizard rescued from housing society in Thane

Thane: A live monitor lizard was rescued from one of the housing societies in Thane on Friday. The locals after noticing the animal informed the Thane's RDMC rescue team.

"The lizard was spotted near the vehicles parked in premises of Rutu Enclave, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, during afternoon hours. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot following the alert call of the residents," said RDMC official, Thane.

The lizard must have accidentally entered the premises of society, as it located close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) area in Thane.

"Following the rescue operation, the two feet long lizard was rescued by the rescue team," informed official.