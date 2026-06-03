Momos Vendor Critically Injured After Alleged Attack Over Garbage Dispute In Kalyan; Two Arrested | AI Generated

Mumbai: A violent altercation between rival food stall operators in Kalyan's Kala Talav area has left a momos vendor battling for his life, with police arresting two individuals and detaining a minor in connection with the incident.

According to an NDTV Marathi Report, the incident took place late on Tuesday night near the main entrance of Kala Talav, where Omkar Vitthal Suravase operates a momos stall. According to police, Suravase was on his way home after shutting his business for the day when he was allegedly intercepted by three individuals, including a fellow stall owner.

The accused have been identified as Muralidhar Nadekar, Bhavesh Nadekar, and a minor boy. Investigators said the trio allegedly confronted Suravase before launching an attack on him.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that tensions had been brewing between the two stall owners for some time. Police believe a dispute related to the dumping of garbage near the stalls may have triggered the confrontation. Investigators are also examining whether longstanding business competition and personal differences between the vendors contributed to the attack.

During the assault, the accused allegedly used a sharp weapon and inflicted multiple injuries on Suravase. He sustained serious wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains under treatment. Hospital sources said his condition is critical.

Police officials said the initial investigation indicates that the argument may have stemmed from objections raised over waste being discarded near one of the stalls. However, authorities have not ruled out the possibility that professional rivalry between the two vendors escalated the situation into violence.

Following the incident, the Mahatma Phule Police launched an immediate operation and apprehended two of the accused. The arrested individuals were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody for further investigation.

The minor allegedly involved in the case has been taken into custody and proceedings have been initiated under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and determine whether the attack was primarily motivated by the garbage dispute or rooted in a deeper commercial rivalry between the stall operators.

Further investigation is underway.

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