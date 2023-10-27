'Modi Should Have Mentioned Ajit Pawar's ₹70,000 Cr Scam' Says Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while retorting his criticism of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and suggested that Modi should have spoken about Ajit Pawar's Rs70,000 crore irrigation scam also.

“While speaking at a rally in Shirdi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked what Sharad Pawar did for farmers. But, he didn't mention Rs70,000 crore because someone was sitting there on the stage,” Thackeray said while speaking at Shrivardhan in Raigad district.

“They said Sharad Pawar did nothing for farmers. But, let me remind you that it was Sharad Pawar who had brought in the farmers' loan waiver worth Rs70,000 crore,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray shared the stage with Sharad Pawar and several other INDIA front party leaders from the district.

Thackeray also took jibe at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said, “When I came here, I felt like I had come to attend the Chief Minister's rally. Because, the chairs in front of the stage were empty.”

“Today leaders of Congress, NCP, PWP and Shiv Sena are all on dais. Earlier we used to fight a lot. But, now we have come together to oppose the dictatorship, the exclusivity tendency. We are not against a person, but are opposing a tendency,” he added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)