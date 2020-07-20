Mumbai Crime: Mobile thief arrested in Nagpada

The Azad Maidan Police have arrested a history sheeter, mobile thief on Saturday and recovered four mobile handsets from them. Investigation revealed that the arrested accused-- Noor Alam Qurban Ali Ansari, 25, who lived off the streets in Nagpada, had five cases of similar thefts registered against them at various police stations.

Police are trying to search the other places where Ansari could have stayed and stashed any other mobile handsets stolen in the past. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and produced in a local magistrate court on Sunday, where he was remanded in police custody.