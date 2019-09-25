Mobile phone thief arrested from Dadar railway station; seven devices recovered

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man was arrested by Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) for stealing mobile phones of commuters, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Shivaji Tupe, a resident of Govandi. According to GRP officer, a resident of Dombivali, Kekin Sawaval, was boarding a train from Dadar railway station. While he was rushing to board a crowded train, Shivaji Tupe picked his mobile and started to run, but he was caught by policemen on the platform. During his search, police recovered Sawala’s phone and six other phones were recovered from his house search.