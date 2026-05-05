MNS Workers Seen Removing Political Leader's Photos From Police Station In Borivali - WATCH

MNS Workers Seen Removing Political Leader's Photos From Police Station Board In Borivali - WATCH | Dahisarkarofficial

Mumbai: Following complaints from local residents, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers stepped in to remove photos of political leaders displayed at the Gorai Jetty Police Chowky in Borivali. The concerns were raised regarding the presence of political images inside a police facility.

According to an Instagram post by Dahisarkarofficial, several locals residing near the Gorai Jetty area in Borivali questioned the display at the police chowky, raising objections over the presence of political images on its board. Following this, MNS workers intervened, leading to the prompt removal of the photos.

Visuals shared by Dahisarkar show workers scraping off the images of BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay from the banner outside the police station. The police station looks new as it adorned with garlands. The action, as stated in the post, was carried out to ensure the neutrality of the police force.

The post further mentions that the move was welcomed by residents of the area, who appreciated the importance of keeping public institutions apolitical. MNS workers also expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their cooperation in the matter.

MNS Puts Marathi Stickers On Rickshaws To Back Language Rule For Auto Drivers

In a move to promote Marathi language, Members of the MNS party carried out a campaign in the city by putting up stickers on auto-rickshaws, in line with the state government’s directive making knowledge of the language mandatory for drivers.

The stickers read, “I speak Marathi, I understand Marathi, please ride in my rickshaw,” and were affixed on several rickshaws outside the party’s central office under the leadership of party spokesperson and city president Gajanan Kale.

Furthermore, MNS leaders said the move was aimed at encouraging rickshaw drivers to support the use of Marathi and oppose calls for strikes or resistance to the mandate by certain political groups. The party urged drivers who respect the Marathi language to stand against such opposition.

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