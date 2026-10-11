MNS To Launch Signature Campaign In Navi Mumbai, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | File Pic

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will launch a signature campaign outside Vashi railway station on Monday, October 12, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over what the party has termed the Election Commission’s arbitrary functioning.

The campaign will be held at 9 am outside Tower No. 5 near Vashi railway station, following directions from MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Gajanan Kale, the party’s spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president, will be present at the campaign.

The party has reiterated its opposition to the functioning of the Central Election Commission and is seeking Kumar’s resignation. The signature campaign is part of the party’s efforts to mobilise public support for its demand.

Sachin Kadam, MNS Navi Mumbai city secretary, has appealed to journalists and photographers to attend the campaign and cover the event.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/