MNS slams Bollywood for turning blind eye to flood affected

Mumbai: The Bollywood film industry that takes otherwise initiative to rally around disaster relief, has this time round appears to be ignoring the Maha floods. While on the other hand, the Marathi film industry has come together to show strength and give courage to help the flood affected. Maharashtra Chitrapat Sena chief, Ameya Khopar slammed the Bollywood stars in a Facebook video. He also welcomed the support of the Marathi film stars. "Lanat hai unpar jinke paas daanat nahi hai. Maharashtra he karmabhoomi ahe, asa mulkhatee madhun je sangtat tey Bollywood kalakar ya sankat kaalaat kuthe hotey?" questioned Ameya (Shame on those who can afford and are still not generous. Those Bollywood stars who say that Maharshtra is their karma bhoomi, where are they at this time of disaster?).

He further added, "Why did they not come forward to help the very public which fill their fodders. These actors upload videos non stop to promote each others' mediocre films, have not had the decency to make one video appealing for some contribution." Khopkar further said it is an grave issue and that is why the Bollywood actors and directors need to come out and support the public of our state. "They say to each his own. But this situation is grave for which these stars to have actually behaved the way they portray themselves as messiahs on screen and forget about their karma bhoomi. This is not just troubling, but definitely arouses immense anger," said a livid Khopkar. Propagating the party ideology, he added, "True to this ideology, we will continue to strive for our sons of the soil bretheren, there will be no shortage." Dev Gill, "Super hit brother. Appreciate your effort and support for common man."