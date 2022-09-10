MNS puts up banners in Kalyan-Dombivali for pending developmental works | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has put up eye-catching banners at various places in Dombivli, Kalyan and Diva areas to attract the attention of the state government for pending developmental works in the area.

MNS MLA Raju Patil has put up banners at Dombivli, Kalyan, and Diva regarding the stalled development work. In the banners, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has been targeted without being named on the banner. The banner which is placed in every corners of Kalyan-Dombivali during the Ganesh visarjan read, "Bappa Bappa Buddhi Dya, Pudhchya Varshi Tari Hoyu Dya" (Bappa let give them the brain and the pending works happen next year). The banners are now going viral on social media.

Since last year, Raju Patil has been raising the issue of pending and stalled development projects in the Kalyan-Dombivali constituency.However, the concretisation work of Manpada road, the works of Kopar bridge, Diva bridge, and Palawa bridge are stalled, which is the reason a lot of banners were placed to wake up the ruling Shinde-BJP government and administration.

Raju Patil said, "The innovative ideas of waking up the state government through eye-catching banner came to our mind when we were discussing about the pending developmental and stalled works in Kalyan-Dombivali area during one Ganesh mandap visit in Dombivali. We came up with a very good message and decided to write it in the banner praying to Ganesh and it read "Bappa Bappa Buddhi Dya, Pudhchya Varshi Tari Hoyu Dya". We have put up banner at various places on some stalled works like Manpada Road, Palawa Bridge, Diva Bridge, Lokgram Bridge, Diva-Agsan Road. We have put up the banners during Ananth Chaturdashi day and the banners have started going viral on social media. Now we just want to see whether the Shinde-Fadnavis government after this banner will pay attention to the stalled and pending works and initiate the developmental on a priority basis."