MNS protests at mayor's bungalow, asks him to quit

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest outside Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's bungalow in Byculla Zoo on Thursday, condemning the first citizen’s manhandling of a woman earlier this week and demanded his resignation.

On Thursday, MNS party workers tried to meet Mahadeshwar but were refused an audience.

Angered, they began to raise anti-Mahadeshwar slogans. Shortly thereafter, the mayor called his supporters and corporators to Byculla and from the adjoining areas for support, according to an MNS source.

The source added, “MNS general secretary Shalini Thackeray went to the Bandra-Kurla Complex police station and requested him to register a case against mayor. At the same time, some MNS activists went to the mayor's bungalow at Ranibaug and tried to meet him but he refused to do so."

On Sunday, Mala Nagam and her son Sanket died of electrocution at Patel Nagar in Santacruz, after which the locals blocked the Western Express highway to mark their protest against the negligence of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the locals, the area was waterlogged and this had caused the tragedy.

The following day, when Mahadeshwar visited the area to offer his condolences to the family of the deceased, the women of the area gheraoed Mahadeshwar and questioned him. A visibly irked Mahadeshwar lost his patience and in anger, suddenly grabbed and twisted the arm of a woman in the crowd.