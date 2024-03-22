MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Amid Poll Tie-Buzz |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray met in Mumbai on Thursday, amid talk of a possible alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had later said talks on the Lok Sabha polls between the two leaders were positive, and details will be shared in a day or two.

'Picture Would Be Clear Soon,' Deputy CM Fadnavis

Deputy CM Fadnavis on Wednesday said the talks between Union minister Shah and Thackeray were positive, and the picture would be clear in the next few days.

Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena when it was undivided and led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, and founded the MNS in 2006. If the alliance is sealed, the MNS is likely to be given one seat to contest from Mumbai.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.