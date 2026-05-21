MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Acquitted In 2008 Railway Recruitment Violence Case After 18 Years; Thane Court Cites Lack Of Evidence

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray was on Thursday acquitted by a court in Thane in the 2008 railway recruitment agitation case, bringing an end to an 18-year-long legal battle linked to violence during railway recruitment examinations in Maharashtra. The verdict was delivered in the presence of Raj Thackeray, who personally appeared before the court during the hearing.

Thane, Maharashtra: MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been acquitted in a case related to the 2008 railway recruitment agitation. The Thane Sessions Court stated that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to establish the offence or clearly prove the involvement of the… pic.twitter.com/3CX4ZTFiut — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2026

The Thane Sessions Court ruled that the prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence to establish the alleged offences or clearly prove the involvement of the accused in the case. The court also granted relief to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief from allegations of delivering provocative speeches linked to the agitation.

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Thackeray's Lawyer Explains Court's Observations

Speaking after the judgment, Thackeray’s lawyer, Sayaji Nangre, said the court carefully examined witness statements and evidence before acquitting all the accused. “The court examined the evidence and statements of all the witnesses. After reviewing the material, it was found that there was no sufficient evidence connecting the accused to the crime. On that basis, the court acquitted all the accused,” Nangre said.

Thane, Maharashtra: MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s lawyer, Sayaji Nangre, says, "The court examined the evidence and statements of all the witnesses. After reviewing the evidence, it was found that there was no sufficient evidence to connect the persons to the crime. On that basis,… pic.twitter.com/SjtON0vtrD — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2026

What Is The 2008 Railway Recruitment Violence Case?

The case dates back to 2008, when violent protests erupted during railway recruitment examinations at Kalyan railway station. MNS workers were accused of attacking North Indian candidates appearing for railway recruitment exams and vandalising railway property.

At the time, Raj Thackeray had allegedly accused outsiders of taking away employment opportunities meant for Marathi youth, with cops claiming his speeches had incited violence against migrants.

Following the unrest, cases were registered against Raj Thackeray and several MNS workers. The MNS chief was arrested in connection with the matter before later securing relief from the courts. The matter was initially heard in a Kalyan court before being transferred to a railway court in Thane.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Acquits 17 Men In 2008 Nerul School Vandalism Case

What Did Raj Thackeray Tell The Court?

During earlier hearings, the court had issued arrest warrants against Raj Thackeray and other accused for repeatedly remaining absent during proceedings. The warrants were later cancelled after applications were filed by his legal team. According to reports, Raj Thackeray told the court during the latest hearing that he had no connection with the violence and claimed he was in Nashik at the time of the protests.

Following the acquittal, senior MNS leader Avinash Jadhav alleged that the then government had attempted to falsely implicate Raj Thackeray in the case. Jadhav claimed that protests carried out by youth across Maharashtra at the time were politically linked to the MNS chief despite a lack of evidence.