MNS 20th Foundation Day: Raj Thackeray Launches Party Membership Drive At Raigad Fort; Fills 1st Form As Registration To Begin Tomorrow - WATCH

Raj Thackeray Announces Party Membership Drive From March 10; To Visit Raigad On 20th Anniversary | Raj Thackeray

Raigad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Monday launched party membership drive at Raigad Fort as his party marks its 20th foundation day. The drive was launched from Raigad Fort, with the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While launching the drive, Thackeray also filled out the 1st form as the statewide membership registration drive is set to begin tomorrow, March 10.

Aim Of Party Membership Drive

Thackeray said the upcoming membership drive will not be restricted to existing party workers but will aim to reach out to all those who wish to contribute to the development and reconstruction of Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Thackeray urged party members to connect with people across the state, including those who are dissatisfied with the present situation, and encourage them to join the party’s movement.

While addressing party workers during an event at Raigad Fort, Thackeray said party cadres should set up registration stalls at busy public places and interact with people, including markets, schools, temples, colleges, playgrounds, gardens and interact with citizens directly to encourage participation.

Thackeray stated that the campaign is not merely about increasing numbers, he said it will reflect the desire of Marathi people to actively participate in shaping the future of Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray Congratulates Party WOrkers On Foundation day

Thackeray on Monday congratulated all the MNS partry workers on the 20th foundation anniversary, reflecting on its journey and reiterating its commitment to protecting the identity, language and interests of the Marathi people. "Today marks 20 years since the founding of the party. Twenty years is quite a long milestone, whether in the life of an individual or an organisation," the MNS Chief wrote on X.

Thackeray added the organisation was founded with the vision of working for the development of Maharashtra, promoting the Marathi language and safeguarding the rights of Marathi-speaking citizens.

