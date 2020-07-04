MMRDA seeks contractor for design & construction of Sewri-Worli connector

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is seeking contractor for taking up the design and construction work of the much awaited proposed Sewri-Worli connector.

It has recently floated a tender for same. Wherein the estimated construction cost is pegged at Rs 878 crore.

According to the MMRDA, the project was first conceptualised in 2012-2013. However, till date the project has not taken-off for various reasons.

First, when it was proposed a detailed project report was prepared by a consultant in which the estimated construction cost was pegged at Rs 490 crore and the entire project cost was Rs 517 crore. Consequently tender was called, however, due to poor response, the process got affected and the project couldn't take off.

Once again in 2017, fresh work on tender was started. Second consultant was hired and new report on the estimated total project cost pegged at Rs 1,276 crore; including the construction cost of Rs 878 crore.

The authority explained, the increased project cost is because of five main reasons. Firstly, the proposed Sewri-Worli connector will have additional ramps connecting Dr. Rafi Ahmed Marg at west side of Sewri railway station and Acharya Donde Marg at Mumbai Port Trust. Second, the project will necessitate reconstruction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Prabhadevi railway station. The exisiting single tier ROB will be demolished and a new two-tier ROB will be build. Further, the connector will have steel super structure instead of cement. Also, the estimated increase in project cost is based on the rate card of Public Works Department (PWD) and draws 12 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST) on the project cost.

The proposed project Sewri-Worli connector is aimed at improving the east-west connectivity and cut down the travel time between Sewri and Worli from 50 minutes to mere 10 minutes once it is ready. The 4.3-km connector will have 2+2 lanes and will be connected to the Bandra Worli Sea Link and to the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Corridor (MTHL).